URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department is investigating after a small fire broke out at The Station Theatre early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the theatre at approximately 2:46 p.m. and were onsite within minutes. Urbana Police officers were already on scene when firefighters arrived and directed them to an alley on the south side of the building. Firefighters found a small blaze on the outside of the building, which was brought under control in just four minutes.

Firefighters determined that the fire did not spread to the inside of the theatre and the damage was contained to the building’s exterior. No one was inside the building at the time and no firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.