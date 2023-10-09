URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — This week is National Fire Prevention Week, and learning about fire safety was at the front of everyone’s minds at Family Day in Urbana.

The Urbana Fire Department showed what goes into fighting fires during that event at Lincoln Square Mall. Firefighters and police officers both focused on connecting with people of all ages, showing people how to stay safe and support community risk reduction. Crews said it’s a holistic approach to avoid preventable emergencies.

The event covered fire risks, proper public transit use, distracted driving and even distracted walking.

“So, community involvement is what it’s all about. And that’s where education starts,” said Brian Weldy, an Urbana Fire Department Lieutenant. “It takes a village; it takes all of our efforts. And if we can prevent just one emergency, then we’re saving the community impact on a big way.”

Weldy said his department responds to more than 5,000 calls a year that are not fire related. Practicing situational awareness can be useful to stay ready for all emergencies.