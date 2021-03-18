Urbana Fire Department welcomes new deputy chief

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department welcomed a new member of their crew to a newly created position.

In a news release, Fire Chief Charles Lauss said Demond Dade is the new deputy chief of the Urbana Fire Department. Deputy Chief Dade previously served over 21 years with the Quincy Fire Department. He was a lieutenant for 12 years and deputy chief of administration for one year.

“I am very happy to welcome Deputy Chief Demond Dade to our community, serving alongside the Urbana Fire Fighters and with the rest of the City of Urbana employees who serve this community so proudly,” said Lauss. “I am looking forward to serving with the Deputy Chief through the many opportunities and challenges that we will collectively engage.”

Officials said that Deputy Chief Dade’s philosophy is,” Fostering mutually beneficial relationships should be a daily objective because coming together is a beginning, keeping together shows progress, thinking together breeds unity, and working together equals success.”

Lauss said Dade has a wife named Donyelle, whom he has been married to for 25 years. They have five children, whose ages range from 16 to 34 years old. They also have eight grandchildren.