URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw its first snowfall and the arrival of cold temperatures over the weekend. Lt. Trent Short with the City of Urbana Fire Department has some cold weather safety reminders.

While Short said space heaters are not recommended by the fire department; he acknowledges they can be helpful for the coming winter months. Lt. Short encourages cautiousness around space heaters.

He also said generators in homes should be properly ventilated.

Short advises each home should have emergency kits filled with many items in case of any emergency. These items include first aid materials, food, water, extra layers of clothing, blankets and phone chargers.

Emergency kits should also be ready in car trunks. Short said while everyone is on the road, especially with ice and snow on the ground, they should take their time reaching their destinations.

Other tools in the car that are helpful in the cold months include a shovel and a snow scraper in case of emergency.