URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department was called to a house Tuesday afternoon after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom.

The fire happened at 807 Hawthorne Drive at approximately 4:13 p.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the bedroom where it started and had it controlled within 10 minutes.

All of the occupants of the house were able to escape after being altered by a working smoke detector. None of them nor any firefighters were hurt.

There is moderate damage to the bedroom of origin and adjacent areas of the house as well as smoke damage throughout the second floor and stairwell. The damage, estimated at $10,000, will result in the occupants being displaced. Assistance is being provided by the Emergency Services Support Team.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.