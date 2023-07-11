URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois finally got some rain recently after a drought to start the summer. It helped a lot of people, especially farmers and their crops, and they’re seeing the results.

Urbana farmer Kenneth Ehler said last month that he wasn’t sure if there would be any sweet corn this year. He had to water his crops for the first time ever, and he’s been farming since 1977.

But Ehler said everything is back on track and he’ll have some produce ready very soon.

“The amount of rain that we did get has significantly helped,” Ehler said. “Our sweet corn went from complete dormant stage up to a little bit ago. We checked and we’ll have sweet corn ready by Thursday, Friday.”

Not everyone has seen the same amount of rain, however. Iroquois County still has the worst drought conditions of the WCIA viewing area, but the Illinois Farm Bureau said crops there are also doing well after rains.