URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A family of eight is looking for help after their home was destroyed by a fire Wednesday night.

The fire happened near California Avenue and Pfeffer Road. Amanda Crosby, her husband and their six children were all inside at the time.

“I lost everything. Everything,” Crosby said. “We worked so hard, we don’t come from much, so everything that we have to give our kids is gone. We lost it, everything we worked hard for.”

Crosby was lying in bed like many people were at the time until she heard her dog barking and realized her house was on fire.

“When I barely opened it, all I seen was smoke everywhere,” Crosby said. “I heard a crackling noise and all I did was tell my kids ‘Come on, get out, it’s a fire, it’s a fire.’ That’s the only thing I could think of: get my kids out.”

Everyone got out of the home safely and then watched as 30 firefighters battled the flames that burned everything they owned. They stayed for about an hour and then left for a relative’s house to stay the night.

Dan York, who lives across the street, tried to help. He and other neighbors called 911 before fire crews arrived.

“It was pretty bad,” York said. “The flames were pretty high.”

Another neighbor, Daniel Rhed, heard about what happened and wanted to help out.

“Everybody lives in the neighborhood, everybody needs something,” Rhed said. “Thought I’d bring over some water and blankets.”

Crosby and her family are now asking for the community’s support while they navigate the unknown.

“I just mainly need clothes for my kids, for them to still be able to go to school to keep trying to live life like nothing ever happened to them,” Crosby said.

Crosby said she wasn’t sure what she was going to do next. She said that she was grateful for the generosity of her neighbor and hoped others feel called to do the same.

People wanting to donate to the family can reach out to the Edge-Scott Fire Protection District to learn how.