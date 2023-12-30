CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — New Year brings many aspirations for self-change — specifically, goals to become the healthiest version of yourself.

Just ask Jesse Barfield from Paxton. His resolution aligns with self-improvement.

“I’m trying to go to the gym every day, and I’m going to try cutting out red meat from my diet because it’s not really good for me,” Barfield said.

Some resolutions are long term. That’s the case for Doctor Phillip Ovadia, a cardiothoracic surgeon at OSF in Urbana. His resolution started eight years ago. It began when he lost more than 100 pounds and reversed his pre-diabetes.

“I hope it can inspire [people],” Ovadia said, “and I hope it also can help them realize that if a heart surgeon, who had gone through medical school and all the training, got so unhealthy that I had reached the point that I was morbidly obese and pre-diabetic, that they shouldn’t feel bad about themselves maybe getting to that same point.”

He said health goals are great if you know how to start and maintain them.

“All of the ones that are successful really have one thing in common, and that is that they get people eating more whole, real food. I tell people, we should eat the things that grow in the ground, and eat the things that eat the things that grow in the ground. Plants and animals are what we evolved eating as human beings and what best supports our health,” Ovadia said.

He said it’s about achieving all your New Year resolutions and goals in a safe way that works for you.

“I don’t really advise people to go on a diet. I advise people to adopt a system, a way of eating, that’s going to support their health in a sustainable manner,” Ovadia said. “So I don’t want people thinking about short-term goals: I only need to lose X amount of pounds. I want them to think about, how can I eat to best support my health for my lifetime?”

Ovadia also said that nearly 88% of US adults aren’t in optimal metabolic health. This gives a large majority of the population room to grow — or, in this case, shrink — in 2024.