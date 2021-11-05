Urbana cross country heading to state for first time in 50 years

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For the first time in 50 years, Urbana High School is sending students to state for cross country.

Students sent off the team with a parade through the hallways earlier today. The boys cross country team, along with one member from the girls team, headed to Peoria today. The team competes tomorrow so we spoke with the coaches from their hotel in Peoria.

“It really means a lot to us especially emerging from those Covid years kind of seemingly unscathed,” Coach Forrest Farokhi said. “We were able to kind of continue our progression of building our program and that’s a really big deal.”

The coaches took over the program about seven years ago. They were told it would take about 10 years to build up the program.