URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana welcomes and encourages community members to provide input in its search for the next Chief of Police.

The city has partnered with POLIHIRE to conduct the nationwide search. This is to solicit

feedback through a community survey, which will help identify leadership qualities the

community finds important in this role.

It will also focus on the issues and priorities on which the next Chief of Police should focus.

The survey is available in five languages, and can be completed on the city’s website here.

Completed surveys may be submitted until November 15, 2022.