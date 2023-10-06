URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana and the Urbana Police Department are asking for community input to improve how they respond to emergency calls.

The institutions, in partnership with consulting firm BerryDunn, are evaluating their traditional police call for service, or CFS, model. They are considering the potential for non-traditional yet more effective methods of addressing specific CFS types. BerryDunn and the Urbana PD recently analyzed over two hundred CFS types and hope to redirect them to alternative resources.

Key points of evaluation will include dialogue with groups in the public safety ecosystem and an internal assessment. They will also utilize a community survey, which the City of Urbana and the Urbana PD encourage citizens to participate in.

“Our collaboration with BerryDunn marks a significant step towards optimizing public safety in our community,” Urbana Police Chief Larry D. Boone said. “We are committed to transparency and value the insights of our community members. Receiving, analyzing, and acting upon public sentiment is an important step in building and maintaining trust.”

Click here to participate in the survey.