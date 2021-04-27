Urbana City leaders to continue to allow restaurants to use public space for outdoor dining

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It is starting to feel more like summer and City leaders in Urbana said they will allow restaurant owners to use public space for outdoor eating again this season.

City officials said last year’s permits are valid without restaurant owners having to renew anything, but there are some exceptions. They said if restaurant owners are expanding or changing the approved site plan in any way, you do have to reapply. That also goes for restaurants that have had changes in ownership or insurance.