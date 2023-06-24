URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana officials handed out free bike lights at Jettie Rhodes Day at King Park to stress the importance of riding safely.

Lily Wilcock, City of Urbana planner, said when riding around at night it’s important to be visible to drivers. It’s also against the law for anyone to ride a bicycle without a light in the front or rear. Wilcock said making sure you’re safe and seen is important—especially during the summer.

“The days are longer but there’s a lot of leaves on the trees,” Wilcock said. “They can block the lights on the streets, they can block lights on sidewalks. If you’re biking on the sidewalk or around the street it can be really difficult for a car driver who might be going at a much faster speed to see a cyclist”

Wilcock said the city will be having more events in September that pertain to bike safety like ‘Bike to Work Day’ and ‘Light the Night.’