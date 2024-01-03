URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana’s Hope Village project took center stage at the City Council meeting Tuesday night. The final vote ended up passing with six yes votes and only one no vote.

Community members beforehand had spent the night voicing their opinion for and against the project. The project already broke ground by beginning the community center. The vote would be the final decision on if the City Council would approve the site’s overall development plan. It would need five votes — a two-thirds majority — to pass.

One-by-one, the Council voted, with only one vote as a no (Ward 7 – James Quisenberry).

Community concerns came primarily from the neighbors in the surrounding areas. These concerns highlighted the issues around possible traffic and drainage access, and dangers about a retention pond.

Councilwoman Maryialice Wu said they believe they settled most of the issues.

“The biggest concern of the neighborhood was the amount of traffic, and certainly this development is a much lower risk in terms of the amount of traffic that will be on Carver Drive, rather than some kind of multi-unit apartment,” Wu said.

Wu also said the new community will offer benefits to the existing one.

“Some of the benefits will be available to the neighborhood,” she said. “There’ll be food deliveries in the area, which the neighbors can actually take advantage of. There will also be medical services that are available to people within the neighborhoods. I think that that does outweigh some of the concerns.”

With that vote ending in a yes, the City hands the reigns over to the Champaign County Health Care Consumers, University of Illinois and Carle to begin building the development plan.