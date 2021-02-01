Urbana City Council to look at resolution on ending ‘structural racism’

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana City Council will look at a new resolution on Monday night. The focus is to end “structural racism.”

Councilmember Sherise Hursey began working on this last summer, with help from the Urbana Free Library’s archive team.

The resolution said in order to move forward and achieve racial equity, we need to recognize the history of white supremacy, injustice and racial oppression right here in town, dating all the way back to the first white settlements.

Resolution_2021-02-005R by Rich Flesch on Scribd

That history is hidden in plain site to this day–The Ku Klux Klan had operated out of the former Illinois Theater on Springfield in Urbana back in the 1920’s, drawing crowds of thousands. The shell of the building now houses apartments after the theater burned down in 1927.

The resolution states the impact of racism can be felt today and that the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said it was a public health crisis.

This resolution is not a policy, but rather a framework for how the City moves forward. The meeting starts at 7 p.m.