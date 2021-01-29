Urbana City Council to consider resolution focusing on ending structural racism

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City council members in Urbana are considering a new resolution.

It focuses on ending structural racism. Councilmember Sherise Hursey introduced it. She thought of it over the summer and realized it was time the City was focused more on equality and equity.

Mayor Diane Marlin said this is long overdue. “This resolution again is the first step, which is saying, ‘Okay, it exists. It has existed. It has just negatively impacted people’s lives for hundreds of years, and it needs to end.'”

This resolution, it does not have any specific policies in it. It is more of a framework for City leaders to base their decisions.

They will vote on it at their next council meeting on Monday.