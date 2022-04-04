URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Monday night, the city council approved the resolution approving and authorizing the execution of an Urbana HOME Consortium Subrecipient Agreement.

The city council approved the resolution. Now, it will go on the regular council agenda.

However, the council has asked the community development services director to clarify parts of the resolution before it’s back in front of the council.

They want to help in the aftermath of violence. When family members might be out of work, or the family has to find a new place to live.

It’s called the Urbana HOME consortium sub-recipient agreement. It’s a resolution to fund a tenant-based rental assistance program for low-income households who are victims of gun violence.

Right now, the resolution said nearly 12 households could benefit from this. Rental assistance would be given to each eligible household, but for not more than 2 years.

“We’ve been trying to look at ways that we can help people who are impacted by gun violence who are under trauma, but really just don’t know where to turn, and this seemed to be a gap we could help fill,” Sheila Dodd, the Interim Community Development Services Director, said.

The money comes from a federal grant Urbana is leading. However, it would help families throughout Champaign County.

There is another resolution that would help families of gun violence on the agenda. That resolution would help them get a case manager to help with the aftermath of the violence.