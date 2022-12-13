URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Over the next three nights, the Urbana City Council will be hearing a number of proposals from groups hoping to receive funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

In an interview on The Morning Show on Nov. 17, Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said the city has about $10 million of funding from the ARPA that has yet to be allocated. The city council decided this funding will go toward several areas it identified as being priorities: housing and food insecurity, support for small businesses, recreation and youth programming and addressing community violence.

Due to the emphasis of addressing these priority areas, households applying for rent assistance and businesses applying for help in paying expenses were not eligible to receive funding, nor were infrastructure projects such as road construction and repairs.

The period to apply for this funding lasted from Sept. 16 to Nov. 16. During that time, 40 organizations applied to receiving funding. The next step is to review applications and hear from the applicants.

Presentations will be spread out across three nights, with 13 or 14 per night. The full list of applicants, and some details about what they want to use the funding for, can be found online. A few notable applicants are listed below:

Tuesday Carle Foundation Hospital’s Hope Village A tiny homes community with intensive care management for homeless individuals, including those who are medically fragile Strides Low Barrier Shelter C-U at Home’s pathway to progress Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County First-time home ownership counseling Housing Authority of Champaign County Steer Place Renovation Project Single Room Occupancy Project Youthbuild: Bridging the Gap University of Illinois YMCA’s New American Welcome Center COVID-19 recovery for immigrant communities



Wednesday Eastern Illinois Foodbank Electric cargo vans and a charging station Red Herring Vegetarian Restaurant Making meals for families facing food insecurity Sola Gratia Farm Expansion of the farm for enhanced sustainable fresh food production, engagement and consumption Champaign County Crime Stoppers



Thursday First Followers’ Urbana Community Peace Hub Bradley Learning Center Urbana School District #116 Alternative education Greater Champaign County AMBUCS AMBUCS Park Wellness upgrades Urbana Free Library Community Connections youth programming specialist



All three nights of presentations will be broadcasted live on Urbana Public Television and will be streamed online.