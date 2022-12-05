URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana City Council will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on Monday night to approve a proposed property tax increase for 2022.

The estimated total property taxes to be levied for 2022 are $9,415,492.48. This represents more than an 11% increase over the previous year.

Any person wanting to present testimony at the public hearing may contact City Clerk Phyllis Clark at 217-384-2362.

The meeting will be held at the City of Urbana Council Chambers, 400 S. Vine Street, Urbana, IL. All City meetings are broadcast on Urbana Public Television and live-streamed on the web.