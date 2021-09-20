Urbana city council discusses tools to disrupt violence

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — 82 shooting incidents have happened so far this year in Urbana, which is 29 more than last year. Urbana City Council and the police chief discussed ways to reduce the violence.

They talked about adding automatic license plate readers throughout Urbana. Chief Bryant Seraphin says these would help find suspect vehicles faster, especially since a lot of shootings in Urbana involve cars. Mayor Diane Marlin says long-term work needs to be done to end the violence, but she wants something now too.

“Right now we also have to focus on short term steps to address this emergency, and it is an emergency and I think we have to explore every reasonable tool in short term that can help disrupt this escalating pattern of retaliatory shootings,” Mayor Marlin said.

Those units cost nearly $2,500 dollars per year and there’s also a $250 dollar fee to install it. That issue was discussed tonight, but council members haven’t voted on it yet.