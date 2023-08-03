URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The opening of Hotel Royer in Urbana is officially pushed back another six months.

The Urbana City Council unanimously approved on Monday another extension to allow the hotel’s owners to finish renovations beset by supply chain issues. It’s the second extension the city has granted, and three city councilmembers said this will be the last.

The first extension moved the expected opening date of the hotel from December of 2022 to this month. The new completion date is now Feb. 29, 2024.

One Urbana business owner said she’s been waiting patiently for the hotel to open, but is still excited.

“Anyone who’s familiar with the former Jumers knew the kind of the shape that building was in when they took it on as a project,” said Meg Giles, manager of Heel to Toe. “Mostly, I was glad that they were willing to take it on, that it would no longer be derelict. And two, I’m willing that they had the passion for the project to take time and do it right. We knew that it would take some time, and when I saw the projected timeline and budget when it was announced, we thought it was optimistic.”

She said that once the hotel is finished, it will bring in more business and development compared to an unfinished product that has been vacant.