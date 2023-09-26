URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana City Council approved $1.5 million for building two new fire stations. The fire department said they are long overdue for upgrades, but it wasn’t a unanimous decision.

The grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity gave a total of $2 million to the city for community development, affordable housing, violence prevention, and administrative costs. Some city council members, including Christopher Evans, were opposed to giving such a large sum of that money to the department.

“I just think that the spirit of the DCEO grant was intended for economic opportunities in these low income neighborhoods and not for the government buildings of these neighborhoods. So I will be voting no,” Evans said.

One new station will be built across the street from the current Philo Road location. The other will be between Goodwin and Bradley Avenues. The Philo Road station has not been remodeled since it was built in the 1970s.