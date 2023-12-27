URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Christmas is over, toys are unwrapped and children are at play. But health experts in Urbana say that while your kids are putting their gifts to use, it’s also a good time to make sure the toys are safe.

Brent Reifsteck, Children Service Line Medical Director at Carle, said following the age range guidelines listed on the box is the best start. Toys for younger children are intentionally made larger to prevent swallowing. He also suggests checking compartments that can potentially hold even smaller and more dangerous items.

“Childproofing is an ongoing process that never ends. Children will always find something new to get into that you didn’t think they could,” Reifsteck said. “So just being vigilant and not getting a false sense of security when it comes to what a child is able to do, and what they can get into.”

He also said being well-versed in general first aid and CPR can be lifesaving. It teaches you the signs to recognize choking, and most importantly, what to do in those situations.