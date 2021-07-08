Urbana Chief weighs in on Champaign Chief Anthony Cobb’s resignation announcement

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)–Champaign’s Police Chief Anthony Cobb announced he was resigning his position in a letter to the city of Champaign, effective August 6th. Many prominent figures in the community weighed in on his announcement, including Urbana’s Police Chief Bryant Seraphin.

Before coming to the Champaign Police Department, Cobb served many roles in Urbana’s department.

It’s where he began his career back in 1992. Seraphin said Cobb left an enormous impact on the department, serving in a variety of roles as a school resource officer, lieutenant, sergeant and assistant Chief of Police.

“His fingerprints are in a variety of places all over this agency,” Seraphin said. “Including all of the composite photos we have in the basement.”

Seraphin added, it was an honor to work both for and alongside Cobb for over 20 years.