URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – People flock to the U of I’s Japan House every spring just to see the cherry blossom trees, and they’ll be blooming any day now.

They say depending on the weather, the flowers may open up Monday, Tuesday or by the end of the week. The bloom won’t last long; the petals start to fall shortly after they open.

Last year, they bloomed on April 1, and remained open an unusually-lengthy three weeks. In 2020, they didn’t bloom at all.

They say Sakura trees represent the idea of impermanence, and it’s “magical” to see them come and go so quickly.

“Basically, it means everything is fleeting. It’s a huge concept in Japanese culture. These trees are the visual of that. As soon as they bloom, they start to fall,” education and engagement coordinator Michael Darin said.

He said there are several other spring plants blossoming now – a variety of magnolias and crabapple trees, to name a few. If you want to identify the cherry blossoms, you can look for the pink buds that turn into nearly pure-white flowers.

“Come out – they’re blooming today, or they’re blooming tonight or this afternoon… that means literally put everything else down, put your kids in the car, get them over here to the arboretum, and just walk around and see them. Because tomorrow, it could rain,” Darin said.

He said Japan House will be posting to social media when the cherry blossoms bloom. He’s also reminding visitors to be respectful of the gardens by remaining on designated paths and not disturbing any plants. Japan House wants to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the “fleeting” beauty of the Sakura trees.