Urbana & Champaign mayors mark March 1 as memorial day for COVID-19 victims & survivors

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Cities of both Champaign and Urbana have declared March 1 as “COVID-19 Victims & Survivors Memorial Day.”

“The symptoms and severity of COVID-19 can vary dramatically by individuals and the long-term health implications for survivors is largely unknown,” said Urbana Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin while reading the proclamation. “And many survivors suffer lingering side effects of the disease long after they no longer test positive.”

Both Marlin and Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen joined together Monday on a Zoom call to read the proclamation, officially marking the day of observation in the two cities.

According to the proclamation, more than 2.6 million people across the world, over 500 in the United States and more than 120 people in Champaign County have all lost their lives to COVID-19. “Each life lost to COVID-19 matters and leaves a hole in the hearts of loved ones, family members and the surrounding community.”