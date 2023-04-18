URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana students at Smart Christian Academy celebrated National Pet Week a little early. They showcased their animals by having a parade.

Students brought many animals, including a donkey, a pony, hamsters, several lizards, and 26 dogs. First-grade teacher Chaney Reifsteck said it’s a great way for kids to learn about animals and it helps to bring their families together.

Student Emma Walter said she loves seeing all the different animals.

“It was so great,” Walter said. “I loved every single dog here. I just love the concept of every event that we’ve had and just everything that we’re doing.”

Teachers said they didn’t expect students to bring this many animals and said they may have this parade next year.