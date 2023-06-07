URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — Around 6p.m. Wednesday evening an Urbana car dealership employee was robbed at gunpoint. It happened at Crispin Auto on North Cunningham near East Kerr Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the suspects come up to an employee, point a gun to the back of her head, and shove her out of the way. Seconds later the same employee is pepper sprayed by one of the women who then jump in the car with the other two suspects.

“Hearing that you know that employee is my mom so she called me saying they stole my phone she called me through Facebook letting me know hey somebody came and they robbed us,” said Crispin Auto Owner Julio Crispin.

In the video you can see the faces of two of the women who took off in the car. If you have any information on who any of the four are contact Urbana police.