URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Chilly winter conditions can be rough on cars. Owner of PDR Automotive in Urbana, John Marshall, shared some ways you can prepare your vehicle to take on the cold.

Changing wiper blades every six months, checking defrost systems and testing both exterior and interior lights are always a good idea. Marshall said that people should also keep an eye on the inside of the tire, as well as the tread outside.

“This time of year, it’s actually tire pressures, because like I say, for about every seven and a half degrees of temperature drop, you’ll lose one PSI of air pressure,” he said. “So if the last time it was checked it was 80 degrees, and now it’s 30 degrees, you’re going to drop considerably. So just the tire pressure getting set back up for the ambient temperature drop is the crucial thing.”

Marshall said it’s always smart to get your car checked by a mechanic to make sure everything is running smoothly.