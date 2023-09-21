URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — In a world dominated by screens, one Urbana camp is teaching young boys the responsibility that comes with content creation.

Earlier this month, the Manhood Training Camp hosted an introduction to podcasting and radio. Last week, they wrote the scripts needed. This week, they went behind the camera, learning all the steps that go into production.

One of the parents, a local influencer, shared her experience.

“In social media, that’s like a given. I mean, it almost needs to be included in school if you ask me, because it’s so influential,” Sukiya Reid said. “Like, on a serious note, there’s kids that are, you know, doing things to themselves, harming themselves because of things that they are encountering on social media. So it definitely needs to be pushed up in a positive way.”

The campers sat through a lesson on short commercial spots with her, then helped create one too.