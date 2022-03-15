URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – The city of Urbana wants to turn a parking lot into a money-making opportunity – but surrounding business owners are divided.

They’re requesting proposals to use a downtown parking lot for arts and culture activities and to generate sales tax revenue. That lot is behind Rose Bowl Tavern – a music venue that began hosting outdoor events when the pandemic hit.

“Really, I just think it’s good for everyone around – just being able to bring out all these people into a public space, have outdoor music and make Urbana more of a vibrant place,” co-owner Marten Stromberg said.

They said the outdoor shows drove a lot of people downtown – and that’s the city’s goal. But neighbors are concerned their customers won’t have space to park if they lose that city lot.

“They’ve [customers] never had trouble parking here. If they start having trouble, they’re going to go somewhere else. And then we lose our business, and we lose the independent restaurants that are what make the culture and the personality of downtowns,” Courier Cafe owner Allen Strong said. His restaurant sits across the street from the lot.

He said he loves that Rose Bowl Tavern has engaged the community – but his restaurant is one of several businesses that are worried they’re losing vital parking space.

“I don’t want this to be about me against the Rose Bowl because I think the Rose Bowl’s great and those guys have done a great job. But it’s all the other businesses.”

The city said there’s more than 350 spots within an eighth of a mile from there, plus a two-story parking deck.

“This concept isn’t to hurt any business or to take away parking,” Urbana Economic Development Supervisor Stepheny McMahon said. “We’re really looking for creative ways to activate the downtown and use space.”

She said the city has heard the complaints of business owners, but no residents or patrons yet.

“There’s plenty of parking downtown Urbana. People might not be able to park right in front of the business they want to visit, but there’s a parking garage down the road that’s never full,” Stromberg said.

Rose Bowl Tavern plans to submit a proposal. Proposals are due Tuesday at noon.