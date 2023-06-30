URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several areas in Urbana lost electricity, including Salt and Light on Philo Rd.

Workers at Salt and Light said they lost power three minutes into the storm and didn’t recover for the whole day. They also say the roof of the part leaked which caused some product to be lost. Retail manager Michael Strong said they used this opportunity to shelter people and give away items to those who needed it. He said it’s their way of giving back to a town they love so much.

“Yesterday’s storm was definitely something that was somewhat unique,” Jenkins said. “But, in regards to this community, there’s always things that they’re going through. And they know that we support them and in a sense it was almost like another day.”

Jenkins said the store usually serves around 60-70 people and more than doubled that amount from yesterday’s natural disaster. Another business impacted by the storm–the Urbana Country Club. They canceled their 4th of July celebrations.