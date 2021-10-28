Urbana breaks ground on Hotel Royer

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An iconic building is getting a facelift in Urbana. Thursday, leaders broke ground on Hotel Royer.

It’s a project that’s been years in the making for the city. Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin is very excited for this project, but she said it’s been a long time coming.

The groundbreaking was originally scheduled for earlier this month, but was postponed to today.

Even Thursday there were some hiccups with the weather. They had to move the ground breaking inside.

City leaders were holding the gold shovel during speeches to symbolize the move. Marlin said it’s nice to see a landmark like this get some much needed attention.

“Whether you slept there, worked there, or ate there, you have memories of what happened there, and I think this is an opportunity to celebrate the memories of the last 100 years and create new memories going forward,” the Mayor said.

Here’s a look at digital renderings of what the hotel will look like. The project will cost a minimum of $15 million.

Marlin said once the building is finished, the city will invest five and a half million dollars. That will come from tax increment financing.

They expect the hotel to be up and operating around this time next year.