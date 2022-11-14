URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana High School band program is asking for donations to help with a big expansion.

Urbana’s band has grown into two concert bands, a marching band and a jazz band.

Retired band director, Karen Debauche, said the band simply doesn’t have enough space. The band’s Room to Grow committee has launched a campaign to raise $100,000. And so far, they are more than halfway there.

But they only have until January 1st to raise the rest.

“The expansion of space with enable us to utilize our teaching better with two teachers,” said Debauche. “It will have a place to store things so that the room doesn’t look like it has stuff all over the place. It will just be a better, more healthy space for our kids. Because our kids are crunched in here when they’re in here.”

The total cost for renovations is $575,000. They have been given $200,000 in grant money.