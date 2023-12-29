URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A bakery in Urbana is celebrating a big milestone before the new year begins.

Panaderia San Miguel is marking one year since opening its doors. It’s the second Mexican bakery in the city. Employees say they rotate more than 200 pastries daily. Conchas, piernas and borregos are just some of the sweet treats they sell. Owner Mauricio Contreras said it’s a blessing to have a place where people from all walks of life can come together and enjoy.

“Everyone who comes to us says,’Oh, I’ve heard about your guys’ Mexican bakery.’ I heard this, I heard that and we’ve been so grateful because they always come back,” Contreras said.

The bakery is located in the shopping plaza at the corner of North Cunningham and East University Avenues. They’re open daily from 8:30 am to 8:30 pm.