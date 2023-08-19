URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana artist Cris Hughes created a natural portrait with help from the community.

The Secret Gardens CU project is a 3D botanical collage made from donated items. Insects, moss, mushrooms and flowers were all pieces she got from people around town. Items like bark and chicken eggs were also used in the art project. Hughes said she’s collected natural portraits for seven years and loves including ideas from individuals who are curious about our environment.

“We all, I think, share the sense of wonder around nature and really what I wanted to do is kind of bring that wonder and that respect we all have here into a single piece to kind of show this thing that we all have in common and that our community really represents,” Hughes said.

If you missed today’s farmers market you can see her new 3×4 piece at the Anita Purves Nature Center on September 23.