URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of cookouts, family gatherings, and water fun. And all three of those activities can be accomplished right here at Crystal Lake Park.

“We do have picnic tables that you are able to bring your grill cookout. Some people actually order pizzas,” said Leslie Radice, Aquatic Center manager. “We are able to bring in and knock on the pulled-out, but you can bring it in the grassy area or in our vending area.”

Leslie Radice has worked at the park for 17 years and she says a year hasn’t gone by when the park was open, and the community didn’t come out for a good time.

“My school ended like a week early and I’ve been just staying at home. And I want to go to the pool and do something fun,” said Logan Nelson, a young pool-goer.

“I can bring my sons here and we can have a great time. And the fact that safety has been front of mind has been extremely important to me,” said Kate Marlin.

And a piece to keeping her kids safe is the trained lifeguards who watch over the pool area.

“We can watch to make sure our lifeguards are ready to go. And on top of their game all the time,” said Radice.

She says right now the park needs about 20 more to fill out the season and not only do they get free training they also get some refreshing perks as well.

“So, if you work here, you are able to use our facilities so you’re able to come and swim whenever you like. We do have a few that are swimming right now,” said Radice.

Radice says being fully staffed is the key to making the center and its events so enjoyable. And having the extra set of eyes on the pool makes it easier for families who come out to get together.

The pool is open until August 15th. It closes at 7 p.m. each day. They will have several events this summer. June events include: