URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — People at an Urbana apartment complex are speaking out after they said they’ve had no air conditioning in their homes for several months.

Two tenants at Rainbow View Apartments said it is more than 80 degrees inside. They wanted to remain anonymous but wanted their voices to be heard.

“I never wanted to take this this far, to reach out to a news outlet, but something has to be done,” one tenant said. “It’s hot, miserable, it’s uncomfortable.

She said it’s been six months since she’s had proper air conditioning in her home. She added that the high temperatures have taken a toll on her mentally, physically and financially.

“The majority of the time, we can’t even cook in the house because it makes it even hotter,” the tenant said. “So we’re spending more money constantly eating out.”

She said she’s reached out to Urbana Estates management, the company who owns the property, several times to fix the problem. She said they did replace her air conditioning unit a month ago, but that broke too.

“They’ve been saying the air conditioner guy has been out here, but nobody has been out here,” the tenant said. “They told us that last week, the weekend before that, a month ago and nobody was still out here.”

Record breaking heat temperatures are not only a problem for her, but her two kids and pets. Conditions were so bad she was forced to live elsewhere.

“They’ve been sweating in their sleep, we wake up with sweat in our sleep,” the tenant said. “We did have to stay at a hotel for two days because of the heat. It’s just been really uncomfortable living here.”

Her neighbor, who also did not want to be identified, said her home is no better. She hasn’t had air conditioning for a month.

“I’ve been burning like four fans, and it’s exhausting,” she said. “You shouldn’t have to live like this. And you’re paying rent where you’re living at.”

The second tenant said the lack of preparedness from management is also a bad sign.

“This is serious. It’s hot out here,” she said. “We’ve been knowing for the past couple weeks how hot it’s going to be this week, and I just know they’re going to get to us sooner or later, then nobody shows up.”

WCIA has sent emails and left messages with Urbana Estates, but no response has been given yet. A sign was also posted on their office door that said staff will be out of the office the rest of the week.

Both women said there are other tenants dealing with the same problem. The second tenant has lived in her apartment for seven years, but said she may have to think about going somewhere else now.

“If it comes down to it, if I have to move, I’ll do that,” she said. “I’m serious, this is too hot. I can’t do it for another month. I can’t.”

Experts said July is set to be the hottest month ever recorded. The tenants said they hope management will take care of this problem as soon as possible.