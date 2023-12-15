URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Christmas came early for folks at Crestview Apartments and it’s all thanks to the property managers and the Urbana Police Department.

“New ownership took over about six months ago,” property manager Dominic DiBrizzi said. “I’m the new property manager and we just figured we’d try to do some community outreach and get everybody involved.”

More than 20 families got a holiday surprise as DiBrizzi went door to door spreading holiday cheer.

“It’s Christmas so why not,” DiBrizzi said. “That’s pretty much all it is. That’s how it started and that’s how we’re doing it and hopefully, we can build a little sense of community in the buildings. We want to make everyone happy.”

For resident Claude Pittmon the gifts mean so much to his kids who have been through a lot this year.

“It helps a lot because they just lost their mom eight months ago,” Pittmon. “So, I think this will help them a lot too and help them get the enjoyment of some of the things that we can cherish. Even though their mom is not here we can still cherish them with her, spiritually.”

As they’re remembering her, Pittmon said his kids are also cherishing this moment with her looking down.

“People can’t afford a lot of things this year because of the financial problems everybody is going through and there’s a lot of situations where people can’t afford things,” Claude said. “Anything that somebody’s doing for them, I think is a great thing.’

DiBrizzi said he’ll continue this event for holidays next year. He’ll also try to add features like reindeer and more presents for families in need.

“We know how it feels to get a random gift or something, kind words,” DiBrizzi said. “So, that’s why it all started and we’ll just keep it going.”