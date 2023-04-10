URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced Friday that a total of $127.9 million has been awarded through the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) to expand travel options and enhance the quality of life in many Central Illinois communities, including Urbana.

Officials said that the City of Urbana was awarded $2.5 million for two projects. One project includes the construction of a shared-use path parallel to Florida Avenue, from Race Street to Lincoln Avenue.

The second Urbana project will enhance a shared-use path along an undeveloped property owned by the city along Bakers Lane from Main Street to Washington Street. This project will connect neighborhoods in east Urbana to the future Urbana Park District Health and Wellness Facility on Washington Street.

“We’re grateful to Gov. Pritzker’s administration for funding these two projects that will significantly enhance pedestrian and bicyclist safety and connectivity,” Mayor Diane Wolfe Marlin said. “These would not have been possible without the assistance of the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, C-U Mass Transit District, and the Urbana Park District and Urbana School District.”

Mayor Marlin added: “We’re especially thankful for the strong support for the Florida Avenue shared-use path from U of I President Killeen, Chancellor Jones, and U of I Facilities and Services division.”

Officials said this year’s ITEP is the largest ever due to Gov. Pritzker’s historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois and dedicates resources to communities that exhibit the greatest need.

Other Central Illinois projects include:

Decatur : Fairview Park Shared-Use Path Bridge Reconstruction, $949,390

: Fairview Park Shared-Use Path Bridge Reconstruction, $949,390 Jacksonville : Historic West State Street Reconstruction, $2,514,850

: Historic West State Street Reconstruction, $2,514,850 Mattoon : Hotel Complex Bike Trail Connection, $150,000

: Hotel Complex Bike Trail Connection, $150,000 McLean County : Historic Route 66 Bikeway, $2,684,920

: Historic Route 66 Bikeway, $2,684,920 Pana : Lincoln Prairie Trail Bridge replacement, $1 million

: Lincoln Prairie Trail Bridge replacement, $1 million Rantoul : Veterans Parkway Shared-Use Path, $767,000

: Veterans Parkway Shared-Use Path, $767,000 Village of Savoy : Prairie Fields Shared-Use Path, $2,955,640

: Prairie Fields Shared-Use Path, $2,955,640 Shelbyville : Phase 11 Bike Path, $3 million

: Phase 11 Bike Path, $3 million Springfield : Bike Path Expansion, $2,187,609

: Bike Path Expansion, $2,187,609 Sullivan : Streetscape Project – Phase 4, $1,923,687

: Streetscape Project – Phase 4, $1,923,687 Urbana : Bakers Lane Shared-Use Path, $1,466,040

: Bakers Lane Shared-Use Path, $1,466,040 Urbana: Florida Avenue Shared-Use Path (Lincoln Avenue to Race Street), $1,098,070

“The ITEP is an important part of Rebuild Illinois designed to support alternate modes of transportation, to preserve visual and cultural resources, and improve quality of life,” said Pritzker. “And today, I’m announcing the largest ever round of funding for ITEP – over $125 million to build better and safer bike routes, walking paths, trails, and other local travel options.

Gov. Pritzker added: “We’re reversing a legacy of disinvestment that holds us all back, and we’re establishing a new day for the program.”

The 72 ITEP projects selected throughout the state include biking and walking paths, trails, streetscape beautification, and other projects designed to encourage safe travel across the various modes of transportation at the local level. Officials said more than 75% of the $127.9 million is allocated to projects in communities that best demonstrated a financial need.

“The ITEP gives our local partners the resources they need to improve the quality of life for their communities and strengthen the state’s overall transportation system,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “With Gov. Pritzker’s leadership, we’re putting dollars to work in the communities that need them most, investing in infrastructure and increasing travel options to make Illinois a safer and more enjoyable place to work, build a business and raise a family.”

Officials said the projects were awarded based on their readiness and ability to connect to transportation networks and other economic drivers, secure public support, and provide public benefits. Additional consideration was given to projects serving areas with higher needs, based on population totals, percentage below the poverty level, and estimated median household income.

IDOT received 213 applications for projects worth an estimated $337 million for the current cycle. Officials said the next call for projects will come in late 2024, with a 2025 award announcement.

More information about the projects can be found here.