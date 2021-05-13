Urbana 2018 murder suspect arrested in Cook County

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A wanted fugitive was arrested in the Chicago area Thursday after investigators accused him of shooting a 27-year-old to death three years ago.

A press release from Urbana Police Lt. Dave Smysor says U.S. Marshals took 27-year-old Keith Campbell into custody on Thursday morning. He adds the suspect will be taken to Champaign County for further court proceedings.

Police say arrest warrants were issued in July 2018 for Campbell and Cory Jackson on charges of first-degree murder.

WCIA reported the fatal shooting happened before 1 a.m. on July 21, 2018, near Florida Avenue and Curtis Road in Urbana.

Investigators say a fight broke out at a party. Detectives say Campbell then shot a man while he was sitting in a car.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year old Martez Taylor suffering from several gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital.

Police say Jackson has already been taken into custody.