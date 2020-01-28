Upgrades to emergency siren system

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you hear emergency sirens going off this week around the county–do not be alarmed.

The Emergency Management Agency says they are in the process of upgrading the entire siren system. Crews will be working on them through Friday this week and will be testing the sirens between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. The system is being changed from analog to digital.

They say the system will be more reliable now. “With this new system, the sirens will be polled everyday to say are you working or not,” said John Dwyer, Champaign County Emergency Management. “And if they’re not, if there’s a problem, then we’ll automatically get an email through the system saying, hey, siren 39 has an issue.” The upgrade costs a total of $63,000. Champaign, Urbana and Savoy each put money toward the project.