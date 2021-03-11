Updates to guidelines for in-person learning in Illinois

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Today the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Illinois State Board of Education released “Revised Public Health Guidance for Schools.”

Officials said the revisions reflect what they “have learned about the transmission of COVID-19 in school settings, as more students in Illinois and across the country have returned safely to in-person learning during the 2020-21 school year.”

After a year of strict guidelines, they are finally loosening, but several Superintendents say that while the new rules are a relief, they won’t be changing the way they’re doing in-person learning. They said that the rules they’re following right now are working, so they don’t want to chance it.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Superintendent Cliff McClure said, “We’re going to continue to do things to keep our students and staff safe. Just as fast as these restrictions or guidelines have ramped up, now they’re starting to peel off, but we’re going to keep following the guidelines that have been working for us.”

Here are just a few of the changes being made:

The new minimum measure for social distancing is 3 feet (this only applies to people who have been vaccinated)

Daily on-site temperature checks will no longer be required for someone to enter the school (each school can choose whether or not to continue doing this)

And here are a few things that are still recommended:

Every person must wear a mask

Social distancing must be observed, whenever possible

Limited capacity for all settings, but most specifically for any indoor activities

Continue contact tracing so those who come in contact with COVID-19 can properly isolate

Require an increase in school-wide cleaning and disinfection and maintenance of healthy environments

Promote hand-washing and other self-hygiene techniques

Many Superintendents said they feel extremely optimistic that if their schools continue to follow these rules, they will be able to host end-of-year festivities for students, including outdoor graduations.