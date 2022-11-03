URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police has identified the suspect involved in Tuesday’s hit and run at a construction site.

Police said that at approximately 12:50 p.m., 31-year-old Nicolas Azer of Urbana, drove a gray sedan into recently poured wet concrete and hit a construction worker. This happened at a construction zone on South Race Street near the Windsor Road intersection.

The suspect was then located at the 2400 block of East Main Street later on the day of the incident.

He was issued two citations in connection with this incident, including disobeying a traffic control device and failure to yield approaching or entering a highway maintenance area or construction zone.

He may also face possible charges for failing to give information or render aid, which is a Class A misdemeanor. He was not taken into custody on the day of the incident.

An arraignment date has not yet been set.

Urbana Police encourage drivers to be cautious of workers because they want them to return home safe to their families each day.

The South Race Street road closure is in effect from Nov. 2 at 7 a.m. until Nov. 14 at 5 p.m.