CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two men have been arrested following an investigation into an early morning shooting and stabbing on S. Neil Street in Champaign.

Champaign Police said officers were dispatched at 1:26 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Neil Street for a report of a shooting with injury. Officials said officers found on the scene a 21-year-old female victim from Champaign with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm and a 21-year-old male victim from Champaign with a potentially life-threatening stab wound to the back.

Officers and Champaign Fire Department crews immediately rendered medical aid until the victims could be transported to an area hospital.

Police said the investigation indicated that this incident began as an argument inside the premises of a nearby business before spilling into the street, where a large fight erupted. During the altercation, police said 23-year-old Sergio Sosa of Rantoul, is alleged to have produced a knife and stabbed the male victim.

Sosa was arrested on Sunday, June 11, on pending charges including Aggravated Battery, police reported. Additionally, officials said 22-year-old Junior Molinero of Arthur, has been identified as an aggressor in the fight and arrested pending charges for Mob Action.

Although arrests have been made, the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to please contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

Champaign Police reminds citizens that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers, and conversations are not recorded.

All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.