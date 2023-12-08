DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Powers Mansion in Decatur now stands vacant after the previous owners left the property.

Norma Fick, the new owner of the mansion, gave the order for the Macon County Sheriff to enforce a judge’s ruling that evicted the people still living there. The order gave the occupants until 9 a.m. on Friday to move out.

The previous owners did not immediately vacate the property, but witnesses said moving vans were there on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies then searched the property to make sure it was vacated.

Fick’s lawyer Ross Munsterman said there was some initial damage to the building.

“Ms. Fick does intend to at least fix the home to the extent that she’s going to make it secure,” Munsterman said. “There are some holes in the roof that need patching and things of that nature to prevent further damage just from the elements. However, as far as what she intends to do long term, that remains to be seen.”

The former owners did file an appeal on Dec. 6th, but Munsterman said he’s not sure if they will go through with it since they vacated the property.