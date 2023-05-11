SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A driver could be facing charges in connection to a crash in Springfield that left a man dead earlier this month, police officials said.

The crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on May 1 at the intersection of Cook and Second Streets. Officials said their investigation determined, using eyewitness accounts, that a car driving northbound on Second ran through a red light and hit a car driving westbound on Cook. Witnesses added that the striking vehicle was driving at high speed as it approached the intersection and went into the bike lane to go around the stopped traffic.

Both drivers were taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the westbound vehicle, identified as 41-year-old Kevin Crews of Springfield, died at the hospital five days after the crash while he was still an inpatient.

The driver of the striking vehicle remains hospitalized, officials said, and their identity is being withheld as the crash investigation continues. The driver has already been issued multiple citations with additional charges pending.

Anyone who has further information about the crash is asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.