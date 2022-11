CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There are new updates on the U of I student who was robbed last month.

University Police say a 16-year-old is responsible for threatening a student and taking their money. He was arrested on Sunday.

The teenager pushed the student and demanded money. The student followed him to an ATM about a block away and withdrew cash. The robbery happened on Fifth and Green Street on campus.

Because the teenager is a minor, no further details were released.