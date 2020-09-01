UPD investigating several groping incidents

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City law enforcement officials said they’ve received several reports from women saying a man inappropriately touched them in public, dating as far back as April 2019.

Urbana Police Lt. Dave Smysor said there have been 19 cumulative incidents, the most recent occurring Aug. 23.

The majority took place on campus — West of Race Street, South of Main Street, and North of Illinois Street — with about half a dozen reported outside of that area. One was reported near East Main Street and Smith Road.

Map provided by Urbana Police.

The time of day from the reports have differed. One was at 9 a.m., others were at 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m., and 1 a.m.

He added the Urbana Police Department (UPD) is working with the University of Illinois Police Department quite a bit, along with Champaign Police to an extent.

“It seems to occur mostly on our side of Wright Street,” Smysor said.

According to the UPD lieutenant, all of the reports involve a man using his hand, sometimes both hands, to grope the victim’s buttocks.

“Presumption is it’s the same person,” he said, adding that a couple of the incidents have verged on sexual abuse.

“This is not a funny thing that’s happening,” Smysor said. “It’s serious and shouldn’t be occurring.”

The suspect was described as a Black male, with hair type being either dreadlocks, cornrows, or a sort of braid. Height and weight descriptions varied depending on the person reporting it, however police say he was around 6-feet-tall with either a medium or muscular build.

Almost all of the victims were lone women, Smysor said, who were either walking or or running.

“A couple have been gardening or pulling weeds,” he continued, “not watching what’s happening behind them. They’ll approach them either from behind or passes them on the street. They sometimes make short conversations say ‘hello’, and then grab them and take off running.”

In one instance, the suspect left the scene on a bike. All the other times, he fled on foot.

Police ask people to contact them if you are out and see this happen to either you or someone else. You can also provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

“The more information we can gather, the faster you can contact us, the quicker we can be there,” Smysor said.

He also said if you can take photos or videos of it happening, providing it to police would be helpful. That includes checking outdoor cameras, such as a Ring doorbell.

“It would help immensely.”

You can contact the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers 217-373-8477, online at 373tips.com or through the “P3 Tips” mobile app.