CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign has announced multiple closures for Kirby Ave. starting on Monday.

Courtesy: City of Champaign

Kirby Ave. lane closure at I-57 Overpass

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 and 17

The work will close one lane of Kirby Ave. to traffic between Cobblefield Dr. and Maynard Dr. Traffic will be directed by two flaggers, one stationed at each end of the lane closure. Drivers may want to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

The closure is to complete two soil borings for the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), Millennia Professional Services and Midwest Engineering & Testing, Inc. The start of preliminary design efforts for the replacement of the current structure over Interstate 57. Construction of the overpass currently appears in IDOT’s multi-year plan.

Officials ask that drivers pay close attention to traffic control devices and flaggers and proceed cautiously through the work zone. The City of Champaign and IDOT thank you for your cooperation and patience while this work is being performed.

The closure is weather dependent and may be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Courtesy: City of Champaign

Kirby Ave. lane closures between First St. and Fourth St.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 16 – 20

One eastbound and westbound lane on Kirby Ave. between First St. and Fourth St. will be closed beginning on Monday.

Lane closures will occur during working hours only and will be reopened overnight.

The lane closures are so lighting can be installed at the U of I.

The city said they appreciate your cooperation during this closure and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.